A New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) top brass is currently pledging this support for potential winners, heightening the race to determine who would be the party’s next flagbearer.

According to Hon. Annoh-Dompreh, who referred to Dr Bawumia as an “arrow figure” within the NPP, the now Vice President is the only candidate with the ability to even pierce the strongholds of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to deprive them of its chances to usurp the NPP’s position as the party in government.

In an exclusive interview with Akwasi Nsiah on Adom TV’s Badwam show, Hon. Annoh-Dompreh said that in Ghana, presidential candidates defeat their rivals with only three percent of the votes, and that based on his own analysis, only Dr Bawumia has the passion to win that percentage difference for the NPP.

“Look, any candidate who wins elections in this country does so with some 2 or 3 percent marginal difference. Those who are NDC will be NDC and those who are NPP will also be NPP but there’s always a 3 percent difference. I’ve conducted my own research and per my analysis, only Dr Bawumia can attract that 3 percent difference,” he noted.

He continued, “again, the Northern and Volta Regions as well as the Zongos are where the NDC is strongest, therefore if I will hold on to a candidate who is an arrow figure to penetrate these regions, it would be none other than Dr Bawumia.”

When asked if NPP supporters in the Ashanti Region would endorse any candidate the party puts forth, he responded that Dr Bawumia is well-liked throughout all the regions, especially the Ashanti Region, which is the NPP’s stronghold.

“Go to the Ashanti Region and check Dr Bawumia’s popularity, I am presenting to you an ideal candidate who will get the votes,” he retorted.

Though the party has not yet officially opened nominations for the flagbearer competition, some potential party members have stated their intention to run in the 2024 presidential election.

Aside from the Vice President, six other NPP stalwarts have announced publicly their intent to lead the party thus far.

Already, two of them – The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto have resigned from their Cabinet positions to prepare and win the hearts and minds of party delegates.

The six other contenders – all leading members of the NPP, are former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, and a former presidential spokesperson and General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

The rest are a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, who is also the MP for Essikado-Ketan, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, and a former Minister of State, D Kofi Konadu Apraku, who is also a former MP for Offinso North.

MORE: