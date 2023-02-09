Ghanaian actors Samuel Yaw Dabo and Don Little have been captured having a ride, but for the former, the ride was far from jolly.

Not only was he fearful due to his driver, Don Little’s diminutive figure behind the wheels, Yaw Dabo was on the edge because of the over speeding.

He let out series of cries while Don Little seemed to be enjoying himself while maneuvering his saloon car through the busy road.

At a point, a scared Don Little begged to be let out as he feared for his life.

According to him, he least expected Don Little, who was being supported by three pillows – two on the seat and one for his back – to be a fearless driver.

Yaw Dabo was full of thanks the moment he arrived safely at his home, an indication of how mentally stressed he was as a passenger in Don Little’s car.

Watch video below: