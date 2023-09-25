Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo had everyone in stitches as he donned a synthetic wig for a recent movie shoot.

Yaw Dabo, renowned for his roles in Kumawood, treated his fans to a sneak peek of his on-set transformation by sharing some behind-the-scenes photos on his Instagram page.

In the pictures, the talented actor couldn’t help but make hilariously facial expressions. He sported a pair of trousers crafted from African print fabric and wrapped his upper body in another African print distinct in design in his pants.

Adding a touch of whimsy to his appearance, the CEO of the Yaw Dabo Soccer Academy donned a wild, kinky black wig, featuring a lengthy braided plait dangling down.

To complete his outfit, he opted for a pair of oversized black slippers, locally known in Ghana as “chalewote.”