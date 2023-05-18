Ghanaian actor and football administrator, Samuel Yaw Dabo, has appealed to Real Madrid and football agent Jorge Mendes to consider a partnership with his academy to ensure the development of young talents in Ghana.

The academy owner has recently been on a tour in Europe as part of his efforts to build networks for his side in the football ecosystem.

Recent images seen of the comic actor have him at Borussia Dortmund where he was taken on a tour by former Black Stars head coach Otto Addo as he meets Jude Bellingham while he was also in the Netherlands to meet Ghana international Mohammed Kudus.

Next on his tour was Spain where he was in attendance during Real Madrid’s Champions League semifinal first-leg tie against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu. Dabo went viral with the step after he was involved in Marca’s pre-match and post-match interviews where he talked about the game and how Madrid made light work of Erling Haaland.

He was then extended an invitation into the studios of the media house where he had an extensive conversation with Marca’s Javier Estepa, where he talked about his academy and having to partner with others to ensure its development.

“I have workers, coaches and caterers to support the football team. I have everybody. I came to Europe to find a solution to support my academy,” he told Marca.

“I have a U14, U15, U16, U17 and U18, so I want support and maybe from this interview I can get opportunities and maybe partnerships with Real Madrid, or other big teams.

“You have to start from somewhere. Maybe I get an opportunity from lower divisions, I’m okay with that.

“Or maybe Jorge Mendes. Jorge Mendes is doing a lot for children, so maybe he is listening to me and can come and help my academy.”

On his visit to the studios, Dabo was also taken through a question-and-answer session.

