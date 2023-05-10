Popular Ghanaian actor and football academy owner, Yaw Dabo, was given a tour of the Radio MARCA facility after his post-match interview of the Real Madrid and Manchester City game.

Dabo attended the first leg of the semi-final tie between Real Madrid and Manchester City at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night as Vinicius Jr and Kevin de Bruyne scored for their respective clubs to end the game 1-1.

He was involved in Marca’s pre and post-match assessment of the game as he talked about the performance of Madrid against the free-scoring Erling Haaland in a video which went viral.

Probably the best analysis of Real Madrid vs Manchester City you will see today from Yaw Dabo.



TOTAL BREAKDOWN OF THE GAME😂😂🤣#JoySports



pic.twitter.com/sfpHElL0U9 — ⬅️ #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) May 10, 2023

Following the reach of the wide reach of the video, the actor was invited to the media house’s studio on Wednesday and was given a tour.