Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Adwoa Safo, has expressed confidence that despite facing difficulties and challenges, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) remains committed to achieving the prosperity and development of Ghana.

She reassured party members that the NPP will not falter in fulfilling its promises.

Madam Safo shared a photo of herself and the Chief of Staff, Frema Opare, on Facebook and wrote:

“The NPP is our only hope, and it is the only platform and vehicle through which Ghana’s prosperity and development will be achieved.”

