Over the weekend, Ghanaian barrister and solicitor Natasha-Rosalynd Tettey tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony, with distinguished guests including the First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and the Second Lady and style icon, Samira Bawumia.

The First Lady looked stunning in a yellow three-quarter sleeve top and long kente skirt, complemented by subtle makeup and unique gold accessories.

The Second Lady, on the other hand, dazzled in a glittering corseted kente gown and matching headscarf, paired with elegant accessories and shoes.

Valerie Obaze, one of President Akufo-Addo’s hardworking daughters, who is married to a handsome Nigerian man, wore a blue spaghetti strap dress and rocked her signature blond hairstyle.

ALSO READ: