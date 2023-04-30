Parliamentary aspirant for Sekyere Afram Plains, Dr Kwabena Duffuor II, has rubbished campaign posters of himself and former President John Mahama.

The flyer, which has gone viral on social media, captures the parliamentary aspirant and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful.

Despite both of them running on the ticket of the same party, Dr Duffuor II has described them as fake.

“I want to make it clear that I have not authorized or endorsed any poster featuring a picture of myself alongside any aspiring Flagbearer.

“Any such fake posters in circulation are without my approval or sanction and are not representative of my position or views,” a statement signed by the aspirant read.

Even with his father who he said he believes is competent to lead NDC also contesting the presidential primaries, he stated the power to elect leaders lie with delegates.

“As we approach the Presidential primaries, it is crucial that we all remember that the

decision of who to elect as Flagbearer lies with the delegates. While I have confidence

in my father, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, as a competent leader for the NDC, it is not for me

to make that decision,” the statement added.