President Nana Akufo-Addo has taken his turn to pay last respect to the late former Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament (MP) Enoch Teye (E.T.) Mensah.

He was accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei-Opare and Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo.

Some members of the Council of State led by their Chairman, Nana Otuo Siriboe II were also present to mourn their colleague who worked with them until his demise.

There was a heavy security presence as they joined mourners from far and near at the forecourt of the State House to celebrate the political stalwart.

They filed past the mortal remains and went to express their condolences to the bereaved family.

This was in the early hours of Friday, January 5, 2024.

The day has been set aside for the final funeral rites of the former Education and Sports Minister.

The late Statesman died on October 1, 2023, in South Africa.

Photo credit: Adomonline.com’s Joseph Odotei.

