Mrs Felicia Ewuraesi Abban (nee Ansah), Ghana’s first female professional photographer has died in Accra.

She was 87 and died on January 4, 2024.

Mrs. Abban passed away in Accra, leaving behind a legacy that transcends her remarkable contributions to the art of photography.

Throughout her illustrious career, Mrs Abban not only broke barriers as a female photographer but also served as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring professionals in the field.

As a testament to her leadership and expertise, she once held the esteemed position of President of the Association of Professional Photographers Ghana.

The late Mrs Abban, a sibling to renowned individuals such as JKE Ansah, Tumi Ansah, and the late Kofi Ansah, was an integral part of a distinguished family that has left an indelible mark on various facets of Ghanaian society.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.