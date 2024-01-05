Inaki Williams has finally joined the Black Stars camp in Kumasi to prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Athletic Bilbao striker arrived in Accra on Thursday night before joining his Black Stars teammates in Kumasi on Friday morning.

Williams was scheduled to arrive on Monday but the striker fell sick, forcing him to extend his stay in Spain as confirmed by the club.

The 29-year-old has already missed the first three training sessions of the team but he is expected to train for the first time later this evening at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

The in-form striker is expected to boost Ghana’s attack at the tournament in Ivory Coast as the Black Stars seek to end a 42-year wait for the illusive title.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus remains the only player left to join the team after delaying his stay in England due to a knock.

The Black Stars will face Namibia in a friendly on January 8 as part of their preparations before travelling to Abidjan two days later.

Ghana has been drawn in Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B.