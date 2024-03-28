A member of the Youth and Sports Committee of Parliament, Kobena Mensah Woyome, has said Parliament will launch an inquiry into the poor performance of the Black Stars at the just ended 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana endured another premature exit from the tournament, finishing at the bottom of Group B with only two points under the leadership of then-head coach, Chris Hughton.

The Black Stars began their AFCON campaign with a loss to Cape Verde followed by consecutive 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique.

Based on this performance Mr. Woyome confirmed plans for a public hearing to investigate the factors contributing to the team’s poor performance.

“I can confirm that there will be a public inquiry into the Black Stars’ performance at AFCON 2023,” he stated in an interview with Akoma FM.

Following the disappointing display, Chris Hughton, who was on a 21-month contract, was relieved of his duties.

Otto Addo was appointed as his successor on a 34-month deal and has already lost and drawn matches against Nigeria and Uganda.

The Black Stars will aim to bounce back to winning ways as they prepare to face Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on June 3 and 10, respectively.

