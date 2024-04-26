Ghana football legend, Mohammed Polo, believes that Karim Zito possesses the necessary experience to coach the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Zito, formerly the coach of Asante Kotoko, has guided Dreams FC to the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup in their debut campaign.

Dreams FC is set to face Zamalek SC in the return leg of the semifinals on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Polo, a 1978 AFCON winner, praised Zito’s performance with Dreams FC in the CAF Confederation Cup, highlighting it as evidence of his coaching competence.



“Our football is suffering. As for coaching, everyone is a coach; anyone at all can be a coach, but not all coaches can advance a team,” Polo remarked.

“Today, Karim Zito can proudly say that he’s led Dreams FC to the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup because others could not do that.

“His CV demonstrates that he is capable of reaching the highest level, which is coaching the Black Stars. He has shown progress, unlike some coaches who haven’t achieved anything yet and are given top coaching positions,” Polo added.

The Ghana Football Association recently appointed Otto Addo as the head coach of the Black Stars for a second stint.

However, Addo’s first two games ended without a win, as Ghana lost to Nigeria and drew against Uganda during the March international break.

