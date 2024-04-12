Black Satellites assistant coach, Odartey Lamptey, says he is prepared and ready to coach the senior national team, the Black Stars.

In an interview with Peace FM, the former Ghana international stressed the importance of continuous self-education in football, acknowledging his own efforts to improve and be ready for any coaching role.

“My door is always open because I know what I can give back. I did not sit in the classroom, but I have been able to put up a school. Every work that you do, you have to educate yourself; it is not only in theory, so my door is always open,” he said.

“I started saying this, it is not today. I wanted this opportunity long ago. The little time I had with the Black Satellites is now six months. Yes, apart from that, when I look at the academy I have established for the past 10 years, if I look at whatever I have given back, the facilities I have put up, the children I have produced, I know what I can offer,” he added.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo has been reappointed as the coach of the Black Stars for the second time.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) offered Addo a 34-month contract, with an option to extend for an additional two years.

Addo named Joseph Lauman, John Painstil, and Fatawu Dauda as assistant coaches.

READ ALSO