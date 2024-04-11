Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, has unveiled his ultimate XI squad for Ghana’s senior national team, a lineup that excluded Andre Ayew and former winger, Laryea Kingston.

In goal, Gyan has selected Richard Kingston, with a robust defensive formation featuring John Mensah and Samuel Osei Kuffuor at the heart, supported by John Paintsil and Hans Adu-Sarpei on the flanks.

For midfield prowess, Gyan opted for Michael Essien and Stephen Appiah, complemented by Sulley Muntari on the left and Yaw Preko on the right.

The coveted number 10 spot was awarded to Ghanaian football legend Abedi Pele, with Gyan himself spearheading the frontline.

Out of Gyan’s lineup are Andre Ayew, the current record holder for most Black Stars appearances, and Laryea Kingston, renowned for his impactful performances on the wings during his playing days.

Legend Asamoah Gyan pick his all-time best Black Stars XI.



Yaw Preko in, Andre Ayew, Laryea Kingston miss out.



Full interview https://t.co/CWIvBmNynO pic.twitter.com/SfAS1hlzwV — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) April 10, 2024

Gyan’s remarkable career spanned 109 appearances for Ghana, wherein he netted 51 goals, securing his position as the nation’s all-time leading scorer.

Additionally, he retired with the honour of Africa’s top scorer at the World Cup, having scored six goals across his World Cup campaigns.

Asamoah Gyan announced his retirement from active football in June 2023, marking the end of a distinguished era.