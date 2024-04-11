Former President John Dramani Mahama has wished all Ghanaians, especially Muslims a happy Eid celebration.

Mr Mahama said it is his sincere wish that the enduring lessons of patience, discipline, and empathy that were learnt during Ramadan will continue to inspire and guide us as a people.

In a statement on Thursday, April 11, he added, “May this special occasion bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Let us also take this opportunity to extend our compassion and generosity to those who are less fortunate.”

Eid-ul-Fitr is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting (sawm).

The holiday marks the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.

The date for the start of any lunar Hijri month varies based on the observation of a new moon by local religious authorities, so the exact day of celebration varies by locality.

