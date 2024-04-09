Major League Soccer (MLS) side, LA Galaxy has condemned racial abuse targeted at winger, Joseph Paintsil.

The Ghana international was singled out for their 2-1 defeat against Los Angeles FC despite his impressive performance.

The derogatory message was posted on Paintsil’s official Instagram page, shortly after the match.

Moments after the post was shared, fans of both LA FC and LA Galaxy joined forces to condemn the despicable conduct.

LA Galaxy have since released a statement of solidarity with Paintsil while condemning the racist behaviour.

“LA Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil was the victim of a racist social media incident following Saturday’s match against LAFC.

“The club stands with Joseph and anyone who has faced racial abuse through social platforms or anywhere else. The incident was immediately reported to Major League Soccer.

“We are also working with MLS to ensure Joseph has all the resources and support he needs at this time. There is no place for racism in our community, in our league or anywhere else in society,” the statement read.

We stand with you, Joseph. pic.twitter.com/4IflyLhJCO — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) April 8, 2024

Paintsil joined LA Galaxy on February 21, 2024, from Belgian side, KRC Genk.

Since joining the Western Conference side, Paintsil has scored two twice with two assists in seven MLS appearances.