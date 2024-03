The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has explained the decision to leave out Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams and Joseph Paintsil from the Black Stars for the upcoming friendlies.

The West African powerhouse will engage Nigeria and Uganda during the March international break.

Ghana will take on the Super Eagles on March 22 before facing the Cranes of Uganda on March 26 in Morocco.

Otto Addo, who has been reappointed as the head coach of the team has released a 26-man squad for the two friendlies.

He named four debutants Frederick Asare, Nathaniel Adjei, Mohammed Diomande and Ibrahim Osman in his squad for the international friendlies.

But Partey, Inaki and Paintsil were excluded from the squad for the test games and their omission have been explained by the domestic football governing body.

“As a result of his move to the United States, there are some further immigration documentation procedures he must embark upon which is why he is unable to travel outside the United States until the process is completed,” the FA wrote on social media explaining Joseph Paintsil’s omission.

According to the FA, Partey, who plies his trade for Arsenal personally requested for his exclusion from the squad to fully gain fitness following recent injuries while Atletico Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams pulled out of the games to have some rest and fully recover from recent injury setbacks.