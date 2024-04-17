The world football governing body, FIFA has added the drum used by the Black Stars during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to its museum collection.

During the tournament, Ghana’s players engaged in vibrant pre-match rituals, involving lively dancing, spirited singing, and the rhythmic beats of drums.

Despite the Black Stars’ early departure from the competition in Qatar, FIFA has chosen to commemorate their cultural contribution by including the drum used in these memorable celebrations in their museum collection.

A social media post on the FIFA museum’s page confirmed the addition, highlighting the unique arrival of the Ghanaian players at the stadiums during the 2022 World Cup and the drum’s significance in their rituals.

“Ghana players made their arrival to the stadiums at Qatar 2022 in style. This particular drum is now part of the FIFA Museum collection,” the page wrote.

