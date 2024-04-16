Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has singled out Italian football legend, Fabio Cannavaro, as the most formidable opponent he encountered during his illustrious career.

Gyan reminisced about facing the Azzurri during the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, where Ghana made its debut appearance on the global stage.

Despite Gyan’s presence in the Italian football scene at the time, the encounter proved challenging for him and his inexperienced teammates.

Italy clinched a 2-0 victory with goals from Andrea Pirlo and Vincenzo Iaquinta, ultimately securing the World Cup title by defeating France in the final.

Reflecting on his clash with Cannavaro, Gyan remarked, “Italy was the toughest opponent I faced as a Black Stars player. Cannavaro was too tough to go past.”

“I believed in my capacity to outclass defenders, but he was too good for me. No wonder he won the Ballon d’Or that year. His efforts were buttressed by Nesta,” he added.

Despite the setback against Italy, Ghana showcased resilience by defeating the Czech Republic 2-0, with Gyan netting the opening goal, and overcoming the USA to advance to the round of 16.

However, their journey in the tournament concluded with a 3-0 loss to Brazil. Italy, on the other hand, clinched the World Cup trophy after a thrilling victory over France in a penalty shootout.

