The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama says that his experience, in and out of office as President would enhance his leadership capabilities if re-elected.

Speaking at his Building Ghana Tour in Kambatiak, Mr Mahama expressed pride in his achievements during his presidency while recognising the valuable perspective gained during his time out of office.

“I have been President before, and I had the experience. There is no school where you go and pay school fees, enroll, and say, I want to learn how to be President.

“You have to learn on the job. Luckily for me, I got the experience of working with a very good, honest, and one of the best presidents we have had in Ghana, Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

“As President, we did some things well; we built a lot of infrastructure. We provided health facilities in many districts and regions. We provided educational facilities,” he stated.

The former president disclosed that during his and Professor Mills’ eight-year tenure, their government successfully eradicated over 3,000 schools under trees and established more than 400 CHPS compounds.

Reflecting on his presidency, Mr Mahama acknowledged that, given the chance, he would have approached certain issues differently.

“Not everybody gets that opportunity that you become president; you go out of office and you get the opportunity to come back again, and so I know that in the four years coming, I will be a much better president than even when I was president.

“One, because of the experience that I have had as president before, and two, because I had the opportunity to reflect on my period of time as President,” he said.

READ ALSO: