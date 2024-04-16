The founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, has said there will not be any mining in water bodies and forest reserves when he becomes President.

The former Trade Minister made the statement during his tour of markets in the Western Region on Monday 15 April 2024.

Mr. Kyerematen stated that, his government will introduce a business model that streamlines and empowers local to have corporations that will allow the people to participate in the mining sector meaningfully.

He also stressed the need for access to finance that will enable the small scale miners to acquire and use sophisticated equipment to undertake responsible mining.

According to Mr. Kyerematen, the Movement was formed because, it is over 30 years that both the NPP and NDC have been changing power every 8 years yet, Ghana still remains where it is without seeing any improvement in the country and peoples lives.

The time has come for the people of Ghana to change their voting hands. They need to change for a new person to come. I will build a modern market for you when I become the President. When it rains, you don’t work. When the sun shines too much, you can’t work. Ghana cannot move forward without you the traders”.

The needs of Ghanaian traders Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen mentioned, are very dear to his heart saying, families of traders always go hungry anytime they don’t make sales in the market.

He therefore assured that, if the traders help him to win the coming 2024 Presidential elections, he would build a modern market for them.

Mr. Kyerematen further re-assured the traders of putting in place, Traders Bank to support them with loans to improve their trading activities and urged them to look for the butterfly when going to cast their votes on December general elections by, voting massively for him to become the President of Ghana.

He however, pledged to do something about the import VAT taxes, by ensuring that, after his first 2 years there would be no duties and taxes but, reduce all taxes at the Port before the 2 year ends.

“When we do this, transport fares will come down. If inflation is reduced, cost of food items will come down. That will ‘ depends on the low cost of transport fares”.

He charged politicians to go beyond seeking only for the interest of their members welfare and rather, think about Ghana first.

Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen therefore, urged the traders to vote for a Presidential Candidate who can do the work adding that, he has come for the interest of Ghanaians and not party members. “Ghana will move forward when Alan become the President of Ghana”.