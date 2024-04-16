Pictures of the 'Great' Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall
Pictures of the 'Great' Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on April 15, 2024, inaugurated a grand hall in honor of his reign, christened the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall.

This impressive structure, blending tradition with modernity, boasts a 400-person cocktail lounge, offices, a 2000-seat fully air-conditioned and acoustically engineered hall, approximately 60 lavatories, ample parking, and a state-of-the-art kitchen.

Additionally, it features a 150-vehicle parking lot and spacious grounds.

Inside, intricate traditional designs adorn the walls, including a three-dimensional rendition of the revered Golden Stool, depictions of a musician playing the talking drum, and various Adinkra symbols.

During the hall’s unveiling, Juabenhene Nana Otu Siriboe II stressed its multifunctional purpose, serving as a venue for private Asanteman gatherings, social events, intellectual symposiums, cultural displays, and more.

He explained that naming the hall after the Asantehene was a deliberate choice to preserve his legacy for posterity.

Check out the photos below:

Otumfuo Jubilee Hall: Multipurpose “Asante-like” building commissioned to boost economic gains

GAMLS calls for the establishment of a College of Medical Laboratory Science