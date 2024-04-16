The Advertising Association of Ghana has started a skills development series for all professionals within the marketing communications industry.

The program, called “Essential Skills for Marketing Communications,” is designed to help individuals working in advertising, corporate communications, marketing, sales, public relations, client service and account management, creative design, and general media management improve their skills and stay up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices.

This initiative comes in response to an ever-changing and highly competitive global marketing communications industry.

As a result, the AAG is offering this series of professional skills development courses to help equip its members and all individuals in the marketing communications industry with the tools they need to succeed.

The modules will be taught by successful CEOs and practitioners within the industry Who

possess enviable track records, and are currently managing winning brands and services.

The first set of modules will begin from Wednesday 24th April to Friday 26th April, 2024. The training sessions will be held at the graduate campus of the University of Ghana Business School, Legon, Accra.

Read press release below:

