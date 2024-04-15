Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has revealed that series of injuries thwarted his dream of gracing the field for Asante Kotoko.

Gyan had expressed his desire to don the colours of the Reds before hanging up his boots, a sentiment he reiterated on numerous occasions in media interviews.

The 38-year-old, who bid farewell to the professional football scene in June 2023, last showcased his skills for Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League before calling time on his illustrious career.

“I wanted to play for Kotoko before my retirement but injuries hampered my ambitions. Even at Legon Cities, I opted to play a few minutes to gain full fitness. But once I gained fitness, injuries struck again. That was how I began thinking of retirement. I really wanted to play for Kotoko,” the 38-year-old told Onua TV.

Beginning his football journey at Liberty Professionals, Gyan enjoyed successful spells with clubs such as Sunderland, Rennes, and Udinese.

However, it was his tenure at Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates where he left an indelible mark.

Notably, he holds the distinction of being the second-highest scorer in the club’s history and the league’s second-highest scorer, clinching the Golden Boot thrice.

On the international stage, Gyan’s legacy shines bright, boasting the title of Ghana’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals and holding the record for the most FIFA World Cup goals by an African player, tallying six goals.

