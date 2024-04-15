Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has urged former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwasi Nyantakyi to overcome his pain following his defeat in the Ejisu parliamentary primary.

According to him, Mr. Nyantakyi remains the Ronaldo he touted himself to be ahead of the election on Saturday, April 13, 2024, and shouldn’t lose hope.

Chairman Wontumi as he is popularly known made these remarks on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, stating the aspirant showed Ghanaians a side of him which was unknown to many.

“When you fall in life, that is not the end; you need to rise and I thank him [Nyantakyi] for playing his part. Now he has shown his political side and proven to Ghanaians that he is a good politician. I saw how he campaigned,” he said.

He added that, the last minute sickness could not get in the way of Mr Nyantakyi’s zeal and quest to win.

“Nyantakyi remains the Ronaldo because he was even number 7 on the ballot paper. He was on admission at the Asawase hospital on a drip where I went to visit him and was saddened about his condition yet he came to the election grounds and I even had to send him away,” he said.

Chairman Wontumi acknowledged most of the aspirants played significant roles but stressed elections were underpinned by either victory or defeat

He said there is enough room for everyone in the party to contribute their quota.

The keenly contested election saw the second Vice Chairman for the Ejisu Constituency, Kwabena Boateng emerged victorious with 394 votes.

His close contender, Helena Mensah, who garnered 302 votes while Yaa Akyemaa Aboagye trailed with 229 votes.

Mr Nyantakyi, who had been hospitalized before the primary, received a minimal 35 votes.

Dr Evans Duah polled 63 votes, Portia Acheampong Abronye got 6 votes, Klinsman Karikari Mensah and Aaron Prince Duah garnered 2 votes respectively. Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey scored zero.

