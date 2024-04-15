Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, says he is not surprised former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi could not win the Ejisu parliamentary primary.

Chairman Wontumi believes Mr Nyantakyi could have polled more votes if he was involved in the process from start to finish.

“In every election, you should be able to monitor and follow keenly to win, but that did not happen for Nyantakyi. He took critically ill at the last minute and couldn’t campaign as he should have but he has done well and I’m not surprised,” he stated.

A total of 1081 delegates voted in the election held on Saturday, April 13 with nine aspirants vying for the slot.

At the end of polls, Yaa Akyemaa Aboagye trailed with 229 votes, Mr Nyantakyi had 35 votes.

Dr. Evans Duah polled 63 votes, while Portia Acheampong Abronye who was tipped to win got 6 votes.

Klinsman Karikari Mensah and Aaron Prince Duah garnered 2 votes each. Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey got zero votes.

The second Vice Chairman for the Ejisu Constituency, Kwabena Boateng emerged victorious with 394 votes.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Chairman Wontumi said all the aspirants are winners, adding the decision to contest alone is commendable.

“People had zero but they have all done well because it is not easy to gather courage and contest for an election, especially in the Ashanti region, so every aspirant must be commended,” he lauded.

He further urged all the aspirants and their supporters to rally behind the winner to help the NPP retain the seat.

The parliamentary primary was conducted following the death of the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah.

The Electoral Commission (EC) will therefore conduct a by-election on April 30 to elect his successor.

Listen to Wontumi in the video above: