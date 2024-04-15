The Ghana Navy has stated it cannot rule out that warning shots fired by its personnel claimed the lives of two people on Friday night at Tema.

However, there has not been any confirmation that the dead bodies were picked up from the Naval Base which raises a lot of questions.

The shooting incident is said to have occurred during a procession on the final night of the Kplejoo celebration.

A group of jubilant youth blocked access to a vehicle carrying officers of the Eastern Command of the Ghana Navy, causing the occupants to fire gunshots to disperse the crowd.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, the Naval Public Relations Officer, Andy La-Anyane admitted that, some of the youth were shot in the leg and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Acknowledging the incident was unfortunate, he however said they were surprised when the news about the death of two people at the Tema General Hospital got to them.

“The youth wanted to forcibly enter the base and release their friends who were arrested and that was why the warning shots were fired.

“I cannot rule out that the shooting could have killed two people. But nobody including the police who have visited the scene and are investigating the incident has confirmed that two people were picked near or from the base so where were they picked from? he questioned.

According to Mr La-Anyane, the Force has absolved itself from the probe by the Police to do its job in order not to give room for any allegations of concealing evidence or the truth.

He also said calm has been restored in the area following a meeting with the Traditional Council, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Titus Glover and other relevant stakeholders.

“There has not been any further attack and I will appeal to the Tema residents to continue to exercise restraints. We have no plans to create an unhealthy environment or do anything out of malice so we will appeal to them for calm,” he added. .

