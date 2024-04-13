Kwabena Boateng, the second Vice Chairman for the Ejisu Constituency, has been elected the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary candidate for Ejisu ahead of the upcoming December elections.

Yaa Akyemaa Aboagye trailed with 229 votes.

Former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi, previously hospitalized got a mere 35 votes. Dr. Evans Duah polled 63 votes, while Portia Acheampong Abronye got 6 votes.

Klinsman Karikari Mensah and Aaron Prince Duah garnered 2 votes each. Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey received zero votes.

A total of 1081 delegates participated in the decision-making process, with nine aspirants vying to represent the NPP in the forthcoming by-election in the Ejisu Constituency.

However, the primary was marked by allegations of vote buying, double voting, and some delegates attempting to take screenshots of their ballots.

The parliamentary primary was conducted following the passing of the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah.

Campaign activities were intense throughout the week as aspirants diligently engaged with delegates to secure their votes.

