Bayern Munich kept Bayer Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title celebrations on hold for at least one more day as the defending champions earned victory over relegation-threatened Cologne.

England captain Harry Kane and Mathys Tel both hit the post in a frustrating first half for Bayern, who needed one point to avoid conceding the title.

But goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Thomas Muller sealed victory.

The win leaves Bayern 13 points behind Bayer Leverkusen with five games to go.

It means Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten leaders, having played one game less, will be crowned German champions for the first time with victory over Werder Bremen on Sunday (16:30 BST).

Bayern have won 11 successive top-flight titles since Borussia Dortmund’s triumph in 2011-12.

Despite 32 goals in 29 league games for England captain Kane – unable to add to his tally here by the smallest of margins – the club’s hold on the trophy looks set to end imminently.

Guerreiro fired in from 25 yards following Joshua Kimmich’s corner to the edge of the box in the 65th minute, before Muller added a late second in stoppage time as Thomas Tuchel’s side overcame strugglers Cologne, who sit second from bottom.

Leverkusen, in the relegation zone when Alonso took over in October 2022, remain on course for a remarkable treble this season, having set up a German Cup final against second-tier side Kaiserslautern and winning the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against West Ham 2-0 on Thursday.

They will set a new Bundesliga record for most games unbeaten (29) from the start of a season if they avoid defeat against Werder.