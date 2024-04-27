Bayer Leverkusen scored another dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to extend their unbeaten run to 46 games with a draw against Stuttgart.

Robert Andrich netted in the 96th minute at the BayArena to secure a point for Leverkusen, who have already been crowned Bundesliga champions.

They had trailed 2-0 after 56 minutes on Saturday but fought back to keep their unbeaten record in tact.

Leverkusen also equalised in added time last week against Borussia Dortmund.

Xabi Alonso’s side secured their first German title with five games to spare but are aiming for the first unbeaten campaign in Bundesliga history – and remain on course with three games left.

Chris Fuhrich lashed home to open the scoring for third-placed Stuttgart just after the break, before Deniz Undav tucked into the bottom corner nine minutes later.

Leverkusen pulled one back through Amine Adli but it looked like Alonso’s team were finally heading for a first defeat of the campaign – until Andrich finished from 10 yards out inside a crowded penalty area.

A similar story had played out last week when Leverkusen needed a 97th-minute equaliser from Josip Stanisic to seal a 1-1 draw against Dortmund.

Jeremie Frimpong had also scored an 89th-minute equaliser against West Ham in the Europa League just days before that as Leverkusen maintain their pursuit of a European trophy.

They remain unbeaten in all competitions this season with 39 wins and seven draws – having failed to score just once – and are on course for a remarkable treble in Alonso’s first full season in charge, with the German Cup final still to come.

Leverkusen face Serie A side Roma in the Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday.