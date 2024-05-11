Hiplife musician SkewFaze is overjoyed as his eldest daughter, Lovelace Torto Eshun, recently joined the US Army.

Taking to Instagram, SkewFaze expressed his immense pride in his daughter’s accomplishment.

“By the Grace of God, our 1st daughter has successfully signed and joined THE ARMED FORCES OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and at this point I can’t even begin to tell you how super proud I am as a father… Everything is working according to God’s plan. Like I keep saying in the song playing at the background, ‘JAH TIME IS THE BEST.. WORK HARD BELIEVE IN YOURSELF AND HE WILL DO THE REST’.. Let’s Goooo baby!!” he shared.

The singer has been off the radar in the music scene, and this proves he has been focused on being a responsible father.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kwabena Skrewfaze (@skrewfaze)

MORE: