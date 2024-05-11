Ghanaian rapper Yaa Pono has announced that he will release a new song shortly after Sarkodie dropped a new song, solidifying his position in the music industry.

The timing of Yaa Pono’s release comes after Sarkodie’s bold claims of being the top rapper in Africa and Ghana on his track “Brag,” featured on his upcoming mixtape, “The Championship.”

Dropping my tune “ STATEMENT “ next Thursday. #Rap #active .. the street will be happy to hear this 🐉🐉🐉 4/4 — YAA PONO (@ponobiom) May 9, 2024

Many in the music industry were not surprised by Yaa Pono’s swift response, as he has been vocal about what he perceives as biased coverage favouring Sarkodie.

Yaa Pono, also known as Ponobiom, has accused the media of frequently siding with Sarkodie’s camp.

This time, he alleges that there is a concerted effort to elevate one musician above all the other hardcore rappers in Ghana.

In a social media post, he wrote, “One day a group of people sat and planned to degrade and downplay every hard rapper and tame them to worship one, but it won’t work till the moon lost in the night.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yaa Pono (@ponobiom)

Music lovers have kept their fingers crossed awaiting Yaa Pono’s new song to keep the pulse of the rap industry beating.

