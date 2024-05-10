Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has finally dropped his highly anticipated album, ‘Kofi oo Kofi’.

The album’s title, ‘Kofi oo Kofi’, is a reference to Kofi Kinaata’s birth on a Friday, as ‘Kofi’ means ‘Friday born’ in Ghana. True to its name, the EP was released on a Friday, May 10, 2024.

Kofi Kinaata took to Twitter, now X, to announce the release to his eager fans, who have been eagerly awaiting the tape.

The album features a mix of tracks showcasing Kofi Kinaata’s signature style and versatility, with production credits to various talented producers.

The Takoradi-based artist seems to be testing the waters with this project as he prepares for a studio album in the future.

Listen to Kofi oo Kofi below:

MORE: