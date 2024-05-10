Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has finally dropped his highly anticipated album, ‘Kofi oo Kofi’.
The album’s title, ‘Kofi oo Kofi’, is a reference to Kofi Kinaata’s birth on a Friday, as ‘Kofi’ means ‘Friday born’ in Ghana. True to its name, the EP was released on a Friday, May 10, 2024.
Kofi Kinaata took to Twitter, now X, to announce the release to his eager fans, who have been eagerly awaiting the tape.
#KofiOOKofi EP is here!! 🔥🔥
Go Stream Now!! #TeamMooovehttps://t.co/2Dh9PbQEtt
— Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) May 10, 2024
The album features a mix of tracks showcasing Kofi Kinaata’s signature style and versatility, with production credits to various talented producers.
The Takoradi-based artist seems to be testing the waters with this project as he prepares for a studio album in the future.
Listen to Kofi oo Kofi below:
