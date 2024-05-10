Hailey and Justin Bieber have announced they are expecting their first child.

The couple shared a video and images of Hailey, 27, debuting her bump in a white lace dress.

Famous faces including US reality star Kim Kardashian and model Gigi Hadid posted their congratulations under the announcement on Instagram.

Hailey and Justin, 30, got married in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018.

The couple announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with corresponding posts.

Both begin with a short, romantic video clip of the couple kissing. Other shots zoom in on Hailey’s stomach, which are accentuated in her form-fitting gown.

Neither of the couple’s respective Instagram posts feature any text other than each other’s Instagram usernames.

A representative for Hailey confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the model is just over six months pregnant.

In a press release, fashion house Yves Saint Laurent said the video and photoshoot were from the Biebers’ vow renewal ceremony on Thursday in Hawaii.

Hailey is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, while Justin was discovered as a singer aged 13 and went on to become a pop sensation with hits including Baby, Love Me and Yummy.

In addition to modelling, Hailey is the founder of a skincare line, Rhode.

Last year, Justin was forced to cancel the remaining dates of his Justice world tour amid his ongoing recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that can cause facial paralysis.

The Canadian singer unexpectedly stepped on stage at Coachella last month to perform 2020 hit single Essence, alongside Wizkid, during a set by Nigerian star Tems.

