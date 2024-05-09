A young woman is accusing a former Ghana Black Stars player of impregnating and abandoning her.

The distraught lady said they met on Instagram and became aquatinted.

She said the former footballer promised to employed her in his company in Tema and asked her to come to Accra.

“As I got to Accra, I called him and he said it was late so he sent me location to his house and I took a ride there. Whilst going I wasn’t scared because I looked to him as a big brother and thought he was married until I got there and he said he’s no more with the wife. That night he slept with me, I even begged him to protect himself and he said he has protected himself with injection so there is no way I will get pregnant. After sleeping with me that night he then moved me into a hotel and told me we will go to the Tema the following day,” she narrated to Tima Kumkum during The Late Night Chat Show.

However, the lady said she stayed in the hotel for 5 days and he was constantly having sex with her without protection.

Unable to provide her the job as agreed, the frustrated lady said the footballer persuaded her to return to her hometown, pledging to reach out to her in two weeks.

Unfortunately, she was only left with pregnancy, homelessness with no job.

She alleged that, attempts to seek legal recourse were met with intimidation and threats from the footballer.

The lady said after complaining to some of his colleagues, a resolution was reached with the ex-footballer agreeing to provide a monthly allowance of GHS1,000 for the child and contribute to rent expenses.

But that promise is yet to see the light of day.

Expressing desperation for assistance and advice, the woman has reached out to the public for support in her time of need.

She has threatened to expose the former Black Stars player if he does not fulfill his obligation.