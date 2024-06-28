The incident first came to light when the girl falsely accused an innocent man of being the father of her child.

The man, determined to prove his innocence, reported the case to a local radio station.

The station assisted in facilitating a DNA test, which conclusively showed that he was not the father.

Subsequent suspicions and rumours suggested that Agyei had been having inappropriate relations with his daughter.

This prompted a second DNA test, which confirmed Agyei as the biological father of the child.

The community was left in shock as the Police arrested Agyei in front of a large crowd that had gathered at his home.