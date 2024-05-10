The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), stressing the need for a smooth and peaceful transition of power in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, May 9, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NDC National Chairman, expressed concerns and accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of potentially facilitating President Akufo-Addo’s alleged reluctance to transfer power to their candidate, John Mahama.

“We do not expect the Electoral Commission to act as the conduit through which Akufo-Addo will implement his avowed determination not to hand over power to the visionary, experienced, and trustworthy John Dramani Mahama.

“NPP must choose a peaceful transfer of power from NPP to NDC in their own interest. The 2024 elections will not be business as usual,” he stated.

Nketiah stated that NDC registration agents nationwide would oppose any attempts by the EC to reduce transparency in the ongoing voter registration process.

“We wish to serve notice and notice is hereby served that NDC registration agents across the country will resist the EC’s clandestine attempts aimed at diminishing transparency in the voter registration exercise.

“Let me emphasise that our agents must activate the party’s super hi-tech application systems to transmit all serial numbers of BVR kits in their districts and electoral areas to the National Elections and IT Directorate of the party, with or without the approval of the EC.”

Already, there have been accusations and counter-accusations by the two major parties of busing people to other constituencies to register.

Also, raring its ugly head in the ongoing limited voter registration is the issue of minors allegedly being allowed to register.

Issuing a clarion call, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah invited chiefs, opinion leaders, and faith-based organisations to join the NDC’s call for increased transparency and fairness, which he described as “a necessary precondition for peaceful elections,” he urged.

Meanwhile, the EC has declined the NDC’s request for the serial numbers of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits used in the ongoing Limited Voter Registration.

