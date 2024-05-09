Alonso’s side have been extending their record run since breaking the previous elite league mark of 44 games – set by Juventus in May 2012 – last month.

They made it 45 games unbeaten with the 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund when they needed a 97th-minute equaliser by Josip Stanisic.

Of their 48 undefeated games across all competitions, Leverkusen have won 40 of those.

It means they are now one game away from surpassing the unbeaten run a Eusebio-led Benfica side managed between December 1963 and February 1965.

That feat by the Portuguese giants stood alone as the longest unbeaten run since the advent of European competition, according to Uefa, until Leverkusen equalled it with their 5-1 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Has anyone else claimed an Invincible Treble?

Winning a trophy treble of any sort in a season is an incredible and difficult achievement for any side, but to do it unbeaten takes it to another level.

Celtic memorably claimed a domestic Treble in 2016-17 without losing a game but, as brilliant as that clean sweep was, they did taste defeat in the Champions League and went out at the group stage.

Ajax famously were unbeaten in the Eredivisie and Champions League in the 1994-95 season but had one defeat when they lost in the KNVB Cup.

Should Leverkusen get to the end of the season unbeaten then they will have produced a campaign to live long in the memory – and in the record books.

Image caption: Bayer Leverkusen have these games in their diary, plus a possible Europa League final

Any more records to be broken?

Image caption: Arsenal won the 2003-04 Premier League title without losing a game in the competition

Alonso’s remarkable side are just two games away from going the entire league campaign unbeaten.

Leverkusen last suffered defeat in a competitive game on 27 May 2023, and they may yet challenge some other notable runs.

In terms of Europe’s elite divisions, Arsenal went 49 league games undefeated from May 2003 to October 2004, taking in their ‘Invincibles’ season.

But Leverkusen would need to stay unbeaten deep into next season to reach that mark, and further still to beat the record for the ‘top five’ leagues, which is held by AC Milan.

Fabio Capello’s ‘Invincibili’ did not lose in 58 consecutive Serie A games from May 1991 until March 1993.

Longest unbeaten league runs

Big 5 Leagues Period Unbeaten Streak Milan May 91 – Mar 1993 58 Bayern Munich Nov 12 – Mar 14 53 Juventus May 11 – Oct 12 49 Arsenal May 03 – Oct 04 49 Liverpool Jan 19 – Feb 20 44 Barcelona Apr 17 – May 18 43 Real Sociedad Apr 79 – May 80 38 PSG Mar 15 – Feb 16 36 Hamburger SV Jan 82 – Jan 83 36 Nantes July 94 – Apr 95 32 Bayer Leverkusen Aug 24 – 32

Leaving it late – Leverkusen’s last-ditch goals

Leverkusen have left it late on a number of occasions to keep their incredible run going.

Stanisic’s goal was one of 16 they have scored in the 90th minute or later across all competitions this season.

“It’s not easy to explain what we did again in the last minute,” Alonso said after Robert Andrich rescued a 2-2 draw against Stuttgart on 27 April.

“There’s no explanation why it happens so often, but it’s good for us.”

European glory on its way back?

On Thursday, Bayer Leverkusen will look to seal their place in the final of the Europa League when they host Roma.

This has been a long campaign for Leverkusen with the pressure to win every game increasing as the end of the season draws closer, but they show no signs of wilting.

The 2-0 win in Italy last week was Roma’s first home defeat in 14 Europa League knockout matches and only their second home loss in 33 European fixtures at the Stadio Olimpico.

That victory is the reason why Leverkusen could lose their unbeaten record and still reach a first European final since they lost to Real Madrid in the 2002 Champions League showpiece match.

Leverkusen are closing in on football immortality, though, so regardless of what their players might say, they will want to avoid any blemishes on what is already an incredible campaign.