Bayer Leverkusen set a new European unbeaten record of 49 successive games in securing a late draw with Roma to reach the Europa League final.

Josip Stanisic scored with the last kick of the game in the 97th minute to earn Xabi Alonso’s side a 2-2 draw on the night and a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Roma, who had lost the first leg in Italy but were much improved in Germany, drew level in the tie through two Leandro Paredes penalties.

But a disastrous own goal from Gianluca Mancini handed Leverkusen the crucial advantage in the two-legged semi-final – before Croatia defender Stanisic ensured history with the latest in a long line of Leverkusen late goals.

They have now gone 49 successive games without defeat in all competitions, including 40 victories.

It means Leverkusen better the unbeaten run the Eusebio-led Benfica side managed between December 1963 and February 1965.

That feat by the Portuguese giants was the longest unbeaten run since the advent of European competition, according to Uefa – until this remarkable Leverkusen campaign.

Alonso’s men, who are seeking a treble this season having won the Bundesliga title and also reached the German Cup final, will face Italian side Atalanta in the Europa League showpiece in Dublin on 22 May.




