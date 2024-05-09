Ademola Lookman scored as Atalanta sealed their place in the Europa League final with a 4-1 aggregate win over Marseille at the Gewiss Stadium.

The former Everton and Fulham winger scored on the half-hour mark when his deflected strike drifted beyond visiting keeper Pau Lopez into the bottom corner.

Matteo Ruggeri gave Atalanta a two-goal cushion at the start of the second half as he powered a right-foot drive into the top corner.

Substitute El Bilal Toure added gloss to the success, scoring with the last kick of the game in injury time.

After reaching their first final in European competition, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side will take on Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 22 May.

Atalanta, who knocked out Liverpool in the previous round, spurned numerous chances to put the tie beyond Jean-Louis Gasset’s men in the first half.

Marseille were also given a chance to level the tie early in the second half, but former Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye failed to hit the target with his lobbed effort over Juan Musso.

Atalanta, though, continued with their attacking approach and Ruggeri’s brilliant strike in the 52nd minute settled home nerves in Bergamo.

Jordan Veretout struck the bar with a free-kick from 40 yards as Marseille tried to get back into the game, which had finished 1-1 in the first leg in France.

But Atalanta claimed a third goal in the fourth minute of added time when Mali striker Toure fired a fine finish across Lopez.