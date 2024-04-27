England striker Harry Kane scored twice in Bayern Munich’s win over Eintracht Frankfurt to set a new personal record for his most goals in a season.

The 30-year-old has scored 42 goals in all competitions in his debut campaign for Bayern, beating his previous best haul of 41 for Tottenham in 2017-18.

His first goal saw him tuck home a cross from nine yards before he converted a penalty in the second half.

The double means Kane has now scored 400 goals for club and country.

He has netted against 16 of the 17 other Bundesliga teams – a joint record in a campaign along with Gerd Müller (1966-67 & 1969-70), Ailton (2003-04) and Robert Lewandowski (2019-20 and 2020-21).

Kane is the first player to score or assist against all 17 sides in a debut season – with Kane assisting against Freiburg in October, but failing to score in either match.

The Three Lions captain, who received treatment on a knee injury in the second half but was able to continue playing, is six short of Lewandowski’s record of 41 goals in a Bundesliga season, with three games remaining.

Bayern sit second in Bundesliga, 11 points behind champions Bayer Leverkusen, who host Stuttgart at 17:30 BST on Saturday.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is set to leave Bayern at the end of the season and said this week he would not be “influenced” by a petition from fans asking him to stay.