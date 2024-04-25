Ralf Rangnick said he has been contacted by Bayern Munich about the manager’s job at the Bundesliga club.

Current Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel will leave the Allianz Arena at the end of the season and Rangnick has been among those tipped to replace his fellow German.

Rangnick, 65, is currently in charge of the Austria national side who he is preparing for the upcoming European Championship.

“There has been contact from the side of Bayern Munich and I have informed the Austrian Football Association,” Rangnick told 90minuten.at.

Asked when he would need to consider that interest seriously, Rangnick said: “If Bayern say: ‘We want you.’

“And then I would also have to ask myself: ‘Do I really want this?’

“If I want to do something else I will first discuss it with the Austrian FA.”

Rangnick, who had a six-month stint as Manchester United interim manager during the 2021-22 season, indicated any decision he makes will not be driven by money.

He said: “That doesn’t matter to me at all. For me it’s about other things: can I make a difference? Is there a chance of developing a team and being successful?

“My focus is on the Austrian national team. We are completely focused on the European Championship.”

Rangnick has a respected coaching reputation in Germany.

He set Ulm on course for promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time before spells in charge of Stuttgart, Hannover, Hoffenheim, Schalke and RB Leipzig.

He won the German Cup and reached the Champions League semi-finals with Schalke in 2011.

Bayern’s next manager will be looking to take them back to the top of German club football after Bayer Leverkusen halted their run of 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles this season.

Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso had been linked with the Bayern job but has elected to stay with the newly crowned champions.