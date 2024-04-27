Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel says he will not allow himself to be “influenced” by a petition asking for him to remain at the club.

The petition calling for the 50-year-old to stay at the Allianz Arena has been signed by over 12,000 supporters.

Bayern announced in February that Tuchel will leave the club at the end of the season, a year before his contract ends.

“Even though this topic is good for me when they [the fans] wish you to stay, it’s not something that is a priority,” said Tuchel.

“It isn’t allowed to be a priority. In the next 11 days it’s only about football, nothing else. Whether it’s pleasant or unpleasant, I don’t allow myself to be influenced by it.”

Ralf Rangnick, the former Manchester United interim manager, has held talks with Bayern over replacing former Chelsea manager Tuchel this summer.

Tuchel added it is the club’s responsibility to appoint his successor and he has put his headphones in “noise-cancelling mode” to ignore the speculation.