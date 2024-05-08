Real Madrid won the La Liga title at the weekend, but there were no celebrations as they target the Champions League final.

Madrid sealed the Spanish league on Saturday as they beat Cadiz and second-placed Barcelona were beaten and overtaken by Girona.

But defender Dani Carvajal said focus is only on their Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich.

“Not celebrating was the best thing to do,” said the Spain international.

“There’s a vital game and there will be time to celebrate at the weekend – that’s why we took that decision.

“We’re having a great year. We’re very excited for the Champions League. We’re two games away from lifting it again.

“The dressing room knows it – in the streets, they’re giving us encouragement so we can dream of our 15th [European title].”

Madrid snatched a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the semi-final in Munich with Vinicius Jr scoring twice, and coach Carlo Ancelotti is confident his side will overcome Bayern.

“I am confident because this is Real Madrid, we have this squad, I’m confident in the fans who will help us,” Ancelotti said.

Ancelotti admitted Bayern were the superior side in the first leg draw at Allianz Arena.

“These are similar clubs, they have great history and a lot of success in the Champions League,” the Italian coach said. “We respect them. They did better than us in the first leg.”

Ancelotti also confirmed Andriy Lunin would start in goal despite Thibaut Courtois returning from a serious knee injury and keeping a clean sheet at the weekend.

‘Harry the humble superstar’

Harry Kane and his Bayern Munich team mates took a walk on the Santiago Bernabeu pitch on Tuesday afternoon

While Madrid are seeking a 15th European title, Bayern are after the seventh in their history – while striker Harry Kane is looking for the first major trophy of his career.

Kane has had a stellar individual campaign since joining from Tottenham last summer, scoring 44 goals in all competitions, but Bayern have lost their 11-year grip on the Bundesliga title, with Bayer Leverkusen taking it from them.

Former Bayern and England midfielder Owen Hargreaves says that whatever problems his old club have, the blame cannot be placed on their star forward.

“Bayern haven’t been consistent in the big games for multiple reasons – but definitely not Harry Kane,” Hargreaves said.

“On the pitch and off the pitch, everybody has been so impressed by Harry – he is kind of the humble superstar.

“I am proud of him in a way for leaving his comfort zone and trying something new. I think every player should do it.

“Harry could still win the two biggest ones of his life this season – the Champions League and the Euros – so that puts him in the Ballon d’Or conversation.

“Harry’s football intelligence is special. We know that Harry will be there [with a performance] on Wednesday night. It is just: ‘Will the supporting cast be there?'”