Aston Villa have qualified for the Champions League for the first time after top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur lost to Manchester City on Tuesday.

Tottenham had been the only team who could have overtaken Villa into fourth before Tuesday, but are now five points behind Unai Emery’s side with one game remaining.

Villa have not reached Uefa’s premier club competition since it rebranded from the European Cup to the Champions League in 1991-92.

They last played in the European Cup 41 years ago in 1982-83 having won the competition the season before.

Villa did finish second and fourth in the Premier League in 1992-93 and 1995-96 respectively, but in both those seasons only first was good enough to reach the Champions League.

Emery turns Villa’s fortunes round

Aston Villa appointed manager Emery in October 2022 with the Villains 14th in the Premier League, three points from the relegation zone.

The Birmingham-based club had finished their previous two seasons in 14th and 17th and had been playing in the Championship just three years earlier in 2019.

But Emery has turned Villa’s fortunes round. Only Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have collected more Premier League points than Villa since the Spaniard took charge.

And he is set to manage his sixth different club in the Champions League after Valencia, Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Paris St-Germain and Villarreal.