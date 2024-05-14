Erling Haaland’s brace moved Manchester City to the brink of an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title following a hard-earned 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Haaland struck twice in the second half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Pep Guardiola’s side leapfrogged Arsenal and moved two points clear at the summit heading into the final day of the season.

The goalkeepers came to the rescue of both sides in a low-key first half of few opportunities, with Rodrigo Bentancur and Phil Foden both denied.

City looked more purposeful after the break and went close within two minutes of the restart, as Guglielmo Vicario produced a wonderful reflex save to keep out Kevin De Bruyne’s fierce strike.

However, the Italian was powerless as the visitors broke through four minutes later. De Bruyne was involved again, timing his run brilliantly to latch onto Bernardo Silva’s pass and squaring for the unmarked Haaland to tap in.

Spurs saw a great opportunity to equalise go begging with four minutes remaining. Brennan Johnson intercepted Manuel Akanji’s sloppy pass and released Heung-Min Son, whose tame effort was blocked by Stefan Ortega.

The substitute goalkeeper’s intervention proved crucial as City sealed the points early in stoppage time, with Haaland confident sweeping a penalty into the top corner after Pedro Porro had fouled Jeremy Doku.