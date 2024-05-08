Joselu scored a remarkable last-gasp double as Real Madrid came back from the brink to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1 at the Bernabeu and reach the 2024 UEFA Champions League final.

The veteran striker came off the bench to poach a brace of close-range goals right at the death and secure an incredible 4-3 success on aggregate after Bayern substitute Alphonso Davies had put the visitors on the verge of the final.

Real were the better side for long spells and had the best chance of a tight first half, but Manuel Neuer produced a smart save to deny Rodrygo after Vinicius Junior’s shot had come back off the post.

Neuer continued to produce heroics in the second period as Los Blancos turned the screw and another excellent stop saw him deny the dangerous Vinicius Jr.

It paved the way for Bayern to hit the 14-time winners on the break, with Davies picking the perfect moment to net his first goal in the competition when he cut in from the left and rifled home on 68 minutes.

Real’s hopes looked over but they always find a way in this competition and substitute Joselu gobbled up an error from Neuer to level on 88 minutes before tapping in at the far post in stoppage time to break German hearts.

Real will now meet Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley on June 1.