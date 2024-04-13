Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwasi Nyantakyi’s team says despite taking ill hours to the Ejisu NPP parliamentary primary, he will be at the polling station before voting ends.

The candidate was hospitalised on Friday night after complaining of dizziness.

Mr Nyantakyi, according to his team, fell ill after visits to some electoral areas as part of activities to wrap up his campaign.

At the start of polling, the candidate was on admission at the hospital.

According to his team, health professionals have run checks on the candidate, and he is expected to be discharged before the end of the election.

Earlier, members of the election committee visited the hospital where the former GFA boss was hospitalised.

Nine aspirants are in a race to be elected as parliamentary candidates of the NPP for the upcoming by-election.

In March, the Ejisu MP died following a short illness, necessitating a by-election.

