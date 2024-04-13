Former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who is contesting the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency, has been hospitalized.

A source from his campaign team confirmed to Citi News that Mr. Nyantakyi suffered stomach pain on Friday night and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the source, Mr Nyantakyi’s illness may have been caused by not eating all day, as he had a busy schedule ahead of Saturday’s polls, including a planned meeting with delegates.

A total of 1081 delegates will this morning decide the fate of nine aspirants seeking to represent the New Patriotic Party in the upcoming By-election in the Ejisu Constituency.

The party is holding its Parliamentary primary to choose a candidate after the demise of the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah.

There have been intense campaign activities within the week as aspirants engage delegates to seek their votes.

The party is, however, cautioning both aspirants and delegates to strictly adhere to the election guidelines and reiterate calls for aspirants not to camp delegates.

Ashanti Regional Research and Elections Officer of the NPP, Nana Kofi Owusu said all is set for today’s elections.

ALSO READ:

Check out 10 facts about late Nollywood actor Jnr Pope

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah unveils stunning back tattoo dedicated to Fred Meiway..

Embassy of Ukraine officially opens in Accra